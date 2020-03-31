Punjab Govt Launches Helpline To Resolve Medical & Stress-related Issues Amid Lockdown

The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched a COVID-19 helpline number for people to reach out with queries regarding the disease and the ongoing lockdown in the country. The special helpline number 18001804104 will help citizens to connect with a chain of senior doctors over teleconference and seek medical advice.

The helpline number will also resolve issues related to mental health amid nationwide lockdown to curtail the increasing spread of COVID-19. This move by the Government of Punjab comes two days after the Centre launched a helpline number for people facing mental health issues during the lockdown.

Centre launches helpline for mental health issues

The Central government has launched a toll-free helpline number – 08046110007 -- for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

In its daily briefing on the Coronavirus situation in the country, the health ministry said that the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, has launched the number.

"We are under lockdown and behavioural issues are very important under such situations. It is a new process. If there are any behavioural issues, lack of understanding, for that we at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bangalore in collaboration with all other institutes has been trying to provide guidance."

"National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) has also launched a toll-free number 08046110007. I request everyone to fight unitedly against this disease so if we see any mental health issues then all the institutes are equipped to provide you with the necessary support," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Health at the press briefing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, for three weeks in order to arrest the spread of Coronavirus. Earlier, WHO had warned that the COVID-19 crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people's mental health and well-being.

