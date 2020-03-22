The Debate
Idris Elba's Wife Sabrina Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says 'not Surprised'

Hollywood News

Just a week after actor Idris Elba announced that he has contracted the deadly coronavirus, his wife, Sabrina Elba has also tested positive on March 22.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Idris Elba

Just a week after actor Idris Elba announced that he has contracted the deadly coronavirus, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba has also tested positive on March 22. As the pandemic tightens its grip worldwide and has spread to over 185 countries, many actors, celebrities, players have tested positive and have been quarantined. Idris had publically confessed of being tested positive with the COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms and was exposed to the disease while attending an event with Canadian Priem Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife, Sophie had also contracted the fatal virus. 

While talking to Oprah Winfrey on a live stream for her new series on Apple TV+, ‘Oprah Talks’, Sabrina has said that “I found out this morning that I tested positive”. She also added that the test results did not surprise her because when she learnt that Idris had been exposed to the pathogen, she wanted to be with him. Moreover, Sabrina revealed that her husband being tested positive of coronavirus did not change the way the couple interacted. 

Read - Idris Elba's Diagnosis To Tangled Conspiracies; All That Happened In Hollywood This Week

Read - Idris Elba Does A Little Joyous "dance In Quarantine" As Ellen Replies To His Tweet

Coronavirus claims over 13,000 lives

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide as of March 22. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 185 countries and has infected at least 3,08,425 people. Out of the total infections, 95,827 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. 

Read - Idris Elba Hints Canada PM Trudeau’s Wife Sophie May Have Been His Exposure To Coronavirus

Read - 'It Has Been A Mad 24 Hours': Idris Elba 1 Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
