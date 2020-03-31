Punjab Waqf Board Contributes Rs 50 Lakh To CM Relief Fund To Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

In a significant development, Punjab Waqf Board unanimously decided to sanction an initial contribution of Rs 50 Lakh to Punjab CM COVID-19 relief fund for the purchase of medical equipment and support to needy households. This comes after the toll of COVID-19 affected people reached in the state reached 39 with one death being reported.

The Board also allocated an amount of Rs 50 Lakh for free distribution of essential items to the underprivileged in the difficult times that have risen due to COVID-19. Further, in order to support the more than 4500 widow pensioners and orphans registered with the board, the board decided to release the pension amount of last 5 months that had been pending due to change in policy.

Furthermore, the board requested all to generously contribute to the Central and State Government relief funds and also to take care of the poor families in their neighbourhood. Board also appreciated the decision of the employees of Punjab Waqf Board to contribute 1-day salary to CM COVID-19 relief fund.

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total Coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Tuesday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

CM Capt Amarinder Singh Lists Measures To Combat COVID-19

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the sealing of all state borders on Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. This comes after the toll of COVID-19 affected people reached in the state reached 39 with one death being reported. CM Singh also promised special insurance for Punjab Police personnel and sanitation workers amid the pandemic and has also urged the Finance Minister to come up with a contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted medical and essentials supply pipeline.

Noting that police personnel were high-risk frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19, the Punjab CM has announced a life insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for them, along with special quarantine facility at ISTC Kapurthala and 2 other places in Bathinda and Patiala Zone, for police personnel who contract the illness. The Chief Minister also ordered distribution of masks and sanitisers to policemen on duty and directed the DGP to deploy the personnel on rotation. He also ordered mobilisation home guard and civil defence volunteers, to be kept in reserve.

Coronavirus crisis in Punjab

Of the 39 cases, 19 have been reported from Nawanshahr, seven from Mohali, six from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar and one each from Amritsar and Ludhiana. Two patients have died and one has been discharged from the hospital after his second test results came negative. According to the media bulletin, 1,051 samples have been tested so far and out of which, the reports of 881 samples came negative and the result of 131 samples is still awaited.

