Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb Performs ‘Chhera Pahanra’

Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, the descendant of Kings of Orissa who founded the Lord Jagannath Temple at the start of the 12th century in Puri participated in the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 23. As a part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, he swept the chariots with a broom that had a golden handle. The Supreme Court had permitted the festivities to proceed amid the coronavirus contagion with certain precautionary measures in place to curb the further spread of COVID-19. The priests had gathered at the temple early morning on June 23 and as per Apex court’s has permitted only 500 people to pull the chariots.

#WATCH Odisha: The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb sweeps the chariots with a broom having a gold handle, as part of the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual, during the #RathYatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple. pic.twitter.com/THZ10CenOg — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Odisha: The King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb arrives at the Jagannath Temple in Puri to participate in the Rath Yatra. He will perform the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual where he will sweep the chariots with a broom having a gold handle. pic.twitter.com/rm4cDTzB7d — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Among the measures ordered by the Supreme court to perform the Jagannath Rath Yatra included all attendees to have a COVID-19 negative report. The ritual basically involves three chariots that are Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan. The 500-persons limit set by the court for each carrier involves the security as well as servitors. A health department official had said that they will collect the samples of at least 1,500 people who will attend the Rath Yatra this year and the examination was completed before the ‘yatra’ begins.

President, PM Modi extend greetings

Even amid the global health crisis with India recording over 440,215 total cases of coronavirus, the Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on June 23. From President to PM, all leaders extended greetings for this ‘auspicious’ occasion. President Ram Nath Kovind wished that Lord would provide the nation with the strength to fight against the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the journey is filled with “reverence and devotion” that brings about happiness as well as prosperity. Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared their greetings.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर आप सभी को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि श्रद्धा और भक्ति से भरी यह यात्रा देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। जय जगन्नाथ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2020

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha.



May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 23, 2020

प्राचीन समय से चली आ रही भगवान जगन्नाथ जी की रथयात्रा के उत्सव पर मेरी सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनायें।



भगवान जगन्नाथ जी सभी का मंगल करें, और अपनी कृपा और आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में खुशियां लायें। pic.twitter.com/1Td9X81KH4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 23, 2020

ପବିତ୍ର ରଥଯାତ୍ରାର ଶୁଭ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା l ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କର ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ସଭିଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଆନନ୍ଦ ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ l



ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ! pic.twitter.com/Z4LEa7J1z0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

Inputs: ANI

