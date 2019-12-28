In Assam For Mega Congress Anti-CAA Rally, Rahul Gandhi Gives CAA A Miss; Eyes RSS Instead

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed an anti-CAA rally organized by his party in Guwahati. Named as 'Astitwa Rakhyar Samabesh', the rally was attended by around 5000 people, mostly Congress workers. The crowd in particular and the people of Assam, in general, were expecting a lot in Rahul's speech. However, much to the disappointment of the public there, Rahul Gandhi's speech was not only short, lasting for hardly 15 minutes, but also missed the core issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Rahul Gandhi's speech

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi talked about preserving the culture, heritage and history of Assam but at the same time failed to give the feel of his vision to the people. "I remember, before the BJP came to power, in my every speech I said If BJP forms govt in Assam, the peace and tranquillity, harmony will end and violence will make its way into Assam," Rahul said as he launched an attack on the BJP.

Read: On Cong foundation day, Rahul Gandhi hails 'selfless contribution' of members through ages

Except for highlighting the fact that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, violates the Assam Accord signed in 1985, Rahul missed the points to counter the government on the Act. The Congress leader then went on to attack the government on other fronts such as economy etc. which clearly reflected his lack of homework on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, particularly in the context of Assam. The rally sounded more like an untimely election campaign for the Congress party instead of showing strength against the CAA.

On the other hand, he mounted a derogatory attack at the attire of the RSS, referring to them as 'chaddiwalas', and making a strong statement that the Congress and the people of Assam won't allow them to run the country.

Read: Congress Foundation Day rally: Party leaders clash over seniority in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leaders disappointed

Meanwhile, other speakers like former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, former Union minister Pawan Singh Ghatowar, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, former chief minister Bhumidhar Barman addressed the public focusing mainly on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Rahul's speech also disappointed many Congress leaders and office-bearers. Speaking off record to the media, many Congress leaders expressed their disappointment and complaint about the former Congress chief's lack of homework. It may be mentioned that after the rally, Rahul went to meet the family of Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das, two of the five youths who died in police firing.

Read: Rahul Gandhi doubles down on claims of NRC, CAA being a 'tax on the poor'

Read: Former Union Min MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence during anti-CAA protests