'This Govt Has No Right To Shut Down Internet & Impose Section 144': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, December 19, took to Twitter and slammed the BJP-led Central government over internet suspension and imposing Section 144 in several parts across the country. According to him, "the government has no rights to do so." He further stated that these actions are "An insult to India's soul."

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests.



To do so is an insult to India’s soul. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019

Rahul Gandhi condemns CAA and NRC

Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader had condemned the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and called it the "weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists in the country".

The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2019

Internet suspended in some parts of Delhi

Amid the Anti-CAA protests in the national capital, mobile services including internet, voice calls, and SMS were suspended in parts of Delhi and also in some other cities across the country on Thursday. The Delhi Police on Thursday directed the nodal officers of all mobile operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to suspend mobile services from 9 am to 1 pm in the Walled City area of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad and Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, Bawana.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Currently, violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

