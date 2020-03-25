YSRCP MP Balashowry Contributes Rs 4 Cr From MPLAD Fund To Combat COVID-19

YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry has pledged to contribute Rs. 4 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for combating the COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Balashowry said, "I seriously thought, as a Member of Parliament what is that I could do to strengthen your hands in these difficult times to deal with COVID-19 and came out with an idea and decided to contribute Rs. 4 crores to CM Relief Fund from my MPLADS Fund, so that you can optimally utilize it to deal with Coronavirus."

The YSRCP MP further wrote that his gesture would send a good message to the people who are contributing in every manner to empower the Government in containing the deadly virus. He wished that if all 28 MPs in Andhra Pradesh contributed Rs. 4 crores each from their MPLADS fund, it would lend a massive helping hand to the Government in fighting the epidemic.

"I wish if each of the 28 MPs contribute Rs. 4 crores each from their MPLADS Fund, it comes to Rs 112 crores," Balashowry said in his letter.

Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) is a scheme formulated by Central Government that enables the members of parliaments (MPs) to recommend developmental work in their constituencies with an emphasis on creating durable community assets based on locally felt needs.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has been battling against the spread of Coronavirus along with the rest of the country, as the number of positive cases crossed 500 by March 24. Of these, the State has recorded eight positive cases as of Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended its precautionary measures to control the spread of novel Coronavirus by announcing a state-wide lockdown. This move was announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease on a massive scale and to break the chain of transmission. The move aims at promoting social distancing and protecting the citizens from the looming crisis.

