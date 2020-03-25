MoS Nityanand Rai Donates Rs 1.25 Crore From His MPLAD Fund To Combat COVID-19

In order to combat the novel Coronavirus, MoS Home Nityanand Rai has donated 1.25 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund to his two constituencies in New Delhi. Nityanand Rai in his letter said that he was donating the amount for arranging facilities and essentials for the two districts. The MoS donated 1 crore for District Samastipur and Rs 25 lakhs for District Vaishali.

Nityanand Rai has joined a long list of politicians who have decided to donate their salaries and MP funds for the cause. A few days ago Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donated his three months' salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those affected by Coronavirus. Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje also donated her two months' salary to the CM and PM relief funds each. Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also announced his decision to donate a hefty amount of ₹50 lakhs from his MPLAD fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol earlier in the day announced his decision to donate 50 lakhs for his constituency.

PM announces 21-day lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 539, with 9 deaths.

