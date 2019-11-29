The Debate
Now, Rahul Gandhi's Remark On Sadhvi Pragya Triggers Ruckus; BJP Demands Apology

General News

After Sadhvi Pragya presented a clarification over her “deshbhakt” comment in Parliament, she brought up Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, with BJP MPs demandin an apology.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sadhvi Pragya

As Sadhvi Pragya triggered controversy during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, the matter has intensified into an all-out feud between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Pragya Thakur. After Sadhvi Pragya presented a clarification over her “deshbhakt” comment in Parliament, she also brought up Rahul Gandhi’s tweet where she was addressed as a “terrorist”. Later, all the BJP MPs in the house rose in the support of Pragya Thakur and started demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi as well.  

Giriraj Singh urges Rahul to apologise

Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, Shandilya Giriraj Singh took to Twitter and referenced Rahul Gandhi’s comment. The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries said, “Rahul Gandhi has no right to call any honorable member of Lok Sabha a terrorist without any basis. He should apologize to the country and the House immediately”.  

Read: Sadhvi Pragya apologises for Godse remark, slams Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet 

Rahul Gandhi, referring to the Malegaon blast case regarding Pragya Thakur called her “terrorist”. This came in the wake of Sadhvi Pragya’s comment referring to the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Naturam Godse, as a ‘deskbhakt’ (patriot) in a Lok Sabha debate. Rahul in his tweet also expressed the session as a sad day in the Indian Parliament. 

Read: Big Congress rebellion against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh; 10 netas expelled

Sadhvi Pragya’s conditional apology 

"In the last few days, I wish to ask forgiveness for any comments made by me in Parliament. But I also wish to say that my comments have been misconstrued and misrepresented and I condemn that. I had meant something else. I acknowledge and respect the service done by Mahatma Gandhi toward the nation," she said. She added, “I also wish to say that a certain MP has publicly called me a terrorist. Despite the previous government's conspiracies, no charges have been proved against me. Without being convicted, calling me a terrorist is unlawful. I have been insulted as a woman, sanyasi, and an MP”.  

Read: Condemned by BJP & sacked from the panel, Sadhvi Pragya breaks silence on 'Godse Deshbhakt'

Read: Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia questions BJP over Pragya Thakur's statement

