BIG: Indian Railways Makes Medical Facilities Available For Use Of All Central Govt Staff

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced that all of its medical facilities - hospitals and health units across the country will be available for the use of Central government employees. This comes amid the country observing a 21-day lockdown to combat the Coronavirus.

'Available for all Central govt employees'

The employees will be able to use the facilities after showing their ID cards upon admission.

Indian Railways is committed to discharge its professional as well as social responsibilities.



At this difficult time, every Railway hospitals will be available to serve any central government employee.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/9QlaReF94T — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 29, 2020

