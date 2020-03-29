The Debate
BIG: Indian Railways Makes Medical Facilities Available For Use Of All Central Govt Staff

General News

The Railways announced that all of its medical facilities - hospitals and health units across the country will be available for the use of Central govt staff

Railways

The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced that all of its medical facilities - hospitals and health units across the country will be available for the use of Central government employees. This comes amid the country observing a 21-day lockdown to combat the Coronavirus. 

'Available for all Central govt employees'

The employees will be able to use the facilities after showing their ID cards upon admission.

