Railways Suffers Loss Of About Rs 2400 Crore Due To Protest Against Farm Laws: Official

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the three farm laws, Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Friday stated that Indian Railways has incurred a loss of about Rs 2,400 crore due to ongoing protest.

"Currently, a section of Railways between Beas and Amritsar has been blocked. We are using an alternate route that passes through Tarn Taran district. But, we are not able to run as many trains as required because this is a long section and having less capacity. Our estimate of the loss is around Rs 2400 crore," Gangal told ANI when asked about the effect on Railways due to farmers' protests.

"We have cancelled two trains. Three trains have been short terminated and seven have been diverted towards Tarn Taran. Freight trains have also been affected as they are taking time due to diversion caused by the farmers' protest," he added.

The train services were halted for two months in Punjab from September 24 to November 24 after which the farmers took the protests to Delhi which has since then continued for a month at the borders of Delhi.

The farmers' agitation

The farmers are protesting against the three laws Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The protesting farmers are of the opinion that the laws will affect the MSP mechanism and also the APMC Mandis. Moreover, the agitating farmers also believe that with the advent of contract farming and entry of private sector into agriculture, the farmers will be left to the mercy of the corporates. The centre on multiple occasions has assured the farmers that neither the MSP nor the APMC mandi system will be let off and both these systems will continue to exist. Moreover, the Centre also shed light on contract farming by stating that the contracts will be formed only for the produce and not for the land of the farmers.

Several sections of the farmers and farm leaders have also come out in large numbers to extend support to the new farm laws. Meanwhile, the government has shown readiness to hold deliberations with the protesting farmers in order to clear their apprehensions on the laws while also asserting that the Centre is ready to make amendments to the laws if necessary.

(With ANI inputs)

