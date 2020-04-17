PM Modi Shares Informative Video Of Children Explaining Importance Of Social Distancing  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Instagram on Friday, April 16 to share an informative video that shows a group of children explaining how novel coronavirus COVID-19 can spread with an interesting demonstration.

In the video shared on the multimedia sharing platform, the children demonstrated the importance of social distancing by placing several bricks in a circle and toppling them like dominoes-- showing that if one person is infected with the virus, everyone in his or her close proximity can get infected as well.

However, while demonstrating in the second round, the children removed one brick to show the importance of social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

Take a look at the video here:

COVID-19 in India

While countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of the deadly virus, India has been successful in limiting the scope of infection by imposing an early lockdown.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

PM CARES Fund

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

