Rajasthan To Allow Religious Places To Reopen Again From September 1

Keeping in mind the Centre government's Unlock 3 guidelines, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to re-open all religious places in the state for common devotees from September 1. In this regard, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed all district collectors to make arrangements, ensuring social distancing and health protocols.

"All religious places in the state to re-open for common devotees, from September 1. Home Ministry to issue a guideline for the same, in the wake of COVID-19," said Rajasthan Government.

The Chief Minister has also directed to select 'Gram Rakshaks' for all gram panchayats till August 31 who will coordinate between police and public.

"CM Ashok Gehlot has also instructed to select Gram Rakshaks for all gram panchayats till August 31. CM said that these gram rakshaks will coordinate between Police and public so that the trust for Police increases among the public," said Rajasthan Government.

COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Thursday has so far reported 1,156 new COVID-19 positive. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are 40,936 out of which 29,231 Patients have Recovered and 27,815 Patients are Discharged. The State has 11,038 Active Cases and 667 deaths according to the reports released by the Press Information Bureau in Rajasthan.

Centre issues guidelines for Unlock-3

On Wednesday the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the Unlock-3 guidelines and extended the current lockdown to August 31. The lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. More activities have been permitted outside containment zones, based on the suggestions of feedback received from state governments and UTs.

The MHA guidelines also announced the complete removal of restrictions on the movement of people during the night. Yoga institutes and gyms will be allowed to open from August 5 as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health. However, schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed.

(With inputs from ANI)