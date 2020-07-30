Ashok Gehlot 'happy' After Rajasthan Guv Calls Assembly Session In Aug; Targets Mayawati

Expressing happiness over Rajasthan Governor's acceptance of his request to convene an Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading by BJP.

Ending a bitter political deadlock, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the state government's proposal to summon the Assembly session from August 14, a few hours after the Gehlot sent a revised proposal to Raj Bhavan containing a response to all queries raised by Mishra. That was the fourth proposal sent by Gehlot after Mishra dumped the previous three on technical grounds.

"I'm happy that Governor finally accepted my request to call the Assembly session sooner as any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading. Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that won't affect us, we will complete our full term," a satisfied Gehlot told reporters on Thursday.

The CM also extended an olive branch to rebel Congress MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp saying their grievances can be addressed should they join party consultations at the PCC (state) or AICC (high command) level.

"I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they've been elected on Congress symbol. They can raise their issues with the PCC or AICC. It's my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," Gehlot said.

Over a dozen Congress legislators are camped in a Gurugram hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana who walked out with Pilot early July after the former deputy CM was ousted for allegedly conspiring with BJP to topple Gehlot. The veteran Congressman has vowed to hold on to power and is eager to prove his majority on the floor of the House ance it convenes next month.

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Hold CLP Meeting After Governor Okays Assembly Session In Aug

READ | Rajasthan Speaker Blurts 'threat To Government' In Secret Video Of Chat With Gehlot's Son

Mayawati acting under BJP pressure

In response to BSP chief Mayawati threatening to move Supreme Court if her MLAs fail to abide by a whip issued to not support the Congress government in a confidence motion, Ashok Gehlot said the leader is under the pressure of BJP and scared of investigative agencies being tagged behind her.

"After six MLAs joined us in their good conscience, there should not be any complaining. I think what Mayawati Ji is saying is under the pressure of BJP and the scare of ED, CBI, Income Tax department that the BJP is using here in Rajasthan against opponents," Gehlot said.

Mayawati has alleged that after Rajasthan elections results, BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage her party and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'.

The six BSP MLAs — R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali — have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019, which has not been recognised by Mayawati.

(Image: PTI)

READ | Mayawati Threatens To Drag Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Court If 6 BSP MLAs Vote For Congress

READ | Rajasthan HC Notifies Assembly Speaker & Secretary, Seeks Reply To BSP-Cong Merger