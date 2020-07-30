Rajasthan Guv Rejects Cong Charge Over Assembly Session, Says 'Constitution Is Supreme'

Refuting the charge that he delayed summoning the Assembly session due to the pressure of the Centre, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asserted that the Constitution is supreme for him. He also added that the Ashok Gehlot-led government should take of the common man. Maintaining that continuous attempts should be made to spread awareness among the masses to curb COVID-19, he called for an atmosphere to be created where the people will not fear the virus. Mishra called upon the state government to take all possible steps to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra remarked, "The Constitution is supreme for a governor. There is no pressure on me." He added, "The state government should take care of the common man. Attempts should be continuously made to spread awareness among the masses to curb the global pandemic. An atmosphere should be created that people should not fear (the disease). All-out efforts should be made to check the pandemic."

Gehlot's threat to Rajasthan Governor

On July 24, CM Ashok Gehlot accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure from "powers above" to not call the special Assembly session. Mentioning that he had written to Mishra regarding this on July 23 itself, Gehlot deplored that the latter had not acted yet. He exuded confidence that Congress and its allies have a majority in the Assembly. Additionally, the Rajasthan CM warned the Governor that his government would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bhavan on not receiving justice.

Talking to the media, Gehlot opined, "I met the Governor and discussed a number of things including the Corona crisis. I had hoped that he will respond by the evening but he didn't. I cannot understand this, because there is a simple process and when the request has been made then the Governor has to give the orders, I believe that due to pressure from above he is not allowing us an assembly session."

He added, "We all are heading towards Raj Bhavan, we will make a request to the Governor. It is Governor's constitutional position. Please listen to your conscience and then make a decision without any external pressure. If not, it is possible the people of the state will come out to gherao the Raj Bhavan, then it is not our responsibility."

(With PTI inputs)