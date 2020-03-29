Another Batch Of 275 Indian Citizens Brought Back From Iran, Quarantined In Jodhpur

Another batch, of 275 Indians, were flown into the Indian Army's wellness centre in Jodhpur, Rajasthan from Iran as India continued its efforts to bring back its citizens stranded in other countries. Earlier, a batch of 277 Indians was brought back from Iran and quarantined at the Army's wellness centre in Jodhpur.

As of March 29, India has reported 898 Coronavirus cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

READ | Kannur SP Makes 3 People Do Sit-ups, Kerala CM Expresses Displeasure

275 citizens arrive from Iran

Rajasthan: Another batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran, reach Jodhpur. They would be kept at the Indian army's wellness centre. 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran are already lodged at this centre. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/4ifWr539X8 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

READ | PM CARES Fund Online Donation Step-by-step Guide: Contribute To India's Coronavirus Fight

277 Indians land from Tehran

A Mahan Air India flight carrying 277 stranded Indians from Tehran, Iran arrived at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday. A preliminary screening was conducted upon their arrival and they were then shifted to the Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur Military Station. The Army along with the Rajasthan State medical officials and Civil Administration of Jodhpur have made medical and administrative arrangements to cater to all needs for those at the facility. The facility has a team of Army doctors who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees.

As per MoD sources, all 277 in the first batch were Coronavirus negative. These included 273 pilgrims and 4 non-pilgrims, including 149 females and 128 males.

277 Indians evacuated from Iran reached Jodhpur today morning#IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NXlcuN5Bp7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 25, 2020

READ | Hyderabad Police Raids Supermarkets Selling Essentials At A High Price Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. It is public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

READ | Noida To Provide 28-day Paid Leave For COVID-19 Patients; Daily Lockdown Wage For Workers