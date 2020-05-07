Rajasthan CM Gehlot Orders Sealing Of Interstate Borders To Prevent Surge In Covid Cases

In a high-level meeting on Wednesday night, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to seal all interstate boundaries to prevent any unauthorised entry of persons amid rise in Coronavirus cases. CM Gehlot directed the officials to seal the border with immediate effect and regulate the interstate boundaries so that those who have permission from the state government could enter. He added that the permission for interstate traffic would be given only by strictly adhering to the guidelines and conditions issued by the Union Home Ministry.

READ | Rajasthan govt to pay migrant workers' train fare: Gehlot

"It has been decided to seal the borders with the possibility of people in large numbers entering without permission from other states of the country," Gehlot said in a statement. He added: "Only in cases of medical emergency and family death, the collector of the state will be able to issue an e-pass, which will have to be reported to the Home Department on the same day. Apart from this, only after the prior permission of the Rajasthan government, other states will issue permits to enter Rajasthan."

Gehlot instructed that people coming from abroad would be quarantined for 14 days and they would be subjected to a COVID-19 test. Taking cognisance of violation of norms of home quarantine, he said that an FIR will also be lodged against them.

READ | Gehlot instructs to assess crop damage due to hailstorms

Covid cases in Rajasthan

Till Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 90, while 35 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,193 in the state. The state has 1,567 active cases now, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. The death was reported from Swai Madhopur. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 90, he said. Jaipur alone has reported 50 deaths.

READ | Ashok Gehlot follows Sonia's command, Rajasthan to bear train fare for migrants' travel

As many as 35 new cases, including 22 in Jaipur, seven in Pali, two each in Dungarpur and Ajmer, one each in Chittorgarh and Alwar, have been reported, the health department official said. The state now has 3,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,131 have been discharged from hospitals, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,069 infections, followed by 762 in Jodhpur. The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

READ | Mumbai: Liquor shops to be shut again amid lockdown, MCGM issues revised guidelines