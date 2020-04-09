Thailand Hospital Designs Face Shields For Newborn Babies To Protect Them From Coronavirus

People across the world are taking to innovation in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as a cure or vaccine to treat the disease is yet to be discovered. A hospital in Thailand has created a face shield for infants to take special care of newborn babies amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Hospitals across the globe are full of coronavirus positive patients and at the same time health care facilities are also responsible for delivering healthy babies. So, Paolo Hospital in Thailand came up with this unique shield to protect babies from contracting coronavirus.

Paolo Hospital in the country's Samut Prakarn province took to its Facebook handle to share the information about its latest personal protective equipment creation. In the picture shared by the hospital, one can see a newborn baby wearing the protective gear along with a nurse who is holding the infant. The post has garnered more than 5,000 likes since it was shared on Facebook on April 3.

According to data by worldometer, Thailand has so far recorded more than 2,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 54 came in the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,451 active cases in the country with 61 of them under critical condition. As per the data, Thailand has logged in 32 deaths due to COVID-19, while it has successfully treated 940 people.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 88,900 lives across the world and has infected over 15,23,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

