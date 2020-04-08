US: Elderly man walks 4 miles to see his newborn granddaughter amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, people have resorted to staying indoors, given the current situation in the world outside. While a strict lockdown has been imposed on most nations across the world, the deadly COVID-19 could not stop an elderly man in Michigan, USA from visiting his newborn granddaughter. Recently, an adorable post dedicated to the grandfather went viral, winning the hearts of people all around the globe.

4 mile walk only to see his granddaughter

A disheartened Joshua Gillett uploaded a picture of his father looking at the newly born girl, Elliana, through a glass window, on Instagram. The grandfather, interestingly, walked over 4 miles only to look at his little grandchild, as he could not meet her following the precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak. The picture displays the joy and happiness in his face only by the sight of little Elliana, even though the man could not hold her in his own arms. However, Joshua ended the post on a positive note, as he was aware that the situation was temporary. He further asked people to stay at home and maintain social distance not only for themselves but also for the sake of others.

Netizens awestruck

Since posted, the heartwarming post has collected over 4,715 likes and a good deal of comments. Netizens could not contain themselves and showered the post with appreciative comments and love. One user wrote: "Omg this brought tears to my eyes. Hopefully all this will soon be a distant memory.", while another commented: "That's the power of love". People also left comments like: "Very eloquently stated. Hope you and your family continue to stay healthy and safe during these crazy times!", "Best post ever. I take it to heart.", "Wow! So well said and so true! All the best to your beautiful family & daughter!!" and "Your dad is so special he walked 4 miles to see the baby wow wow". One person also wrote: "Beautifully said, very nice message", and another user commented: "This breaks my heart I pray this will virus will go away so your little girl can see her grandpa .... cause every little girl needs her grandpa".

