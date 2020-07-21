Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convict Attempts Suicide In Jail; Lawyer Seeks Probe

Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly attempted to commit suicide inside the Vellore Women's prison on Monday night, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday night, we received information that Nalini attempted to commit suicide in prison. Immediately, we enquired from police officials and prison officials. They said that the information is correct," Advocate P Pugalenthi told ANI.

The advocate alleged torture by jail officials and urged the authorities and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to transfer Nalini to another prison anticipating a threat to her life.

"Officials said that a convict had given an oral complaint against Nalini. At 8:30 pm, the jailer went to Nalini's cell and enquired about the complaint. During the inquiry, a quarrel took place between the jailer and Nalini. She got upset and attempted to commit suicide," Pugalenthi said.

He added that this is the view of the authorities but he doesn't believe it. "She has served the last 30 years in prison and never attempted to take such steps. This is not believable. I think the jail officials had tortured her," the advocate said and vowed to seek an inquiry into the matter.

"We are going to take action to seek the transfer of Nalini from Vellore prison. Because of this incident, I believe her safety is at stake. I request the jail authorities and the CM to transfer her to Chennai Puzhal prison," he said.

About Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991. The attack also left 14 other people dead. Besides the convict Nalini Sriharan, other convicted in the case were Ravichandran, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Perarivalan.

(With ANI inputs) (Picture Credit: PTI)

