'Rajiv Gandhi Was Also Handsome': Pilot Camp's Sacked MLA Takes A Jibe At Ashok Gehlot

Taking a jibe at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, sacked MLA Vishvendra Singh on Saturday took to Twitter and said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also spoke good English. He has also said that even Rajiv Gandhi was 'handsome'. The MLA was referring to Gehlot's statement after sacking Pilot and other MLAs from cabinet berth.

Gehlot had claimed that it is the BJP's top leaders who are calling the shots, and the alleged that Pilot and other Congress leaders are trapped. Mocking Pilot, he also said that 'only speaking good English' is not enough to show the commitment towards the party. He also ensured that the Congress party belongs to the young leaders, but right now, old guards are there to show them the way. Vishvendra Singh was sacked from the party on Friday.

Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered: Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/xHS5WzajWb — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Rajasthan political crisis

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis.

A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators. Sources said that he had a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and had put out his grievances, while they also added that he met Jyotiraditya Scindia. Thereafter, Pilot and MLAs supporting him skipped two CLP meeting, following which Congress sacked him from the cabinet post and issued disqualification notices.

Pilot and his dissenting MLAs challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker and in a massive relief, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. The Rajasthan Speaker assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government. He mentioned that two audio recordings had surfaced in which Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about this conspiracy. Demanding Shekhawat's arrest, he added that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter. While Jain has already been arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat have denied that the voice in the tape is theirs.

