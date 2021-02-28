Rajnath Singh Attends Wedding Of Doctor 20 Yrs Post Taking Responsibility Of His Education

When current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, almost 20 years ago, he had taken over the responsibility of a young boy Bijendra's education after he lost his father. After nearly two decades, Singh was seen with Bijendra again, at his wedding in his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

In 2002, when Brijendra topped the Class 8 exams, the Defence Minister had decided to take responsibility for his education after getting to know that his father had passed away.

On Saturday, Singh took to Twitter and shared his joy on attending Brijendra's wedding, He stated, "When I was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I had taken up the responsibility of education of a child. That child became a doctor and today, I attended the wedding ceremony of the same child Dr. Brijendra at his home and gave him my best wishes.”

जब मैं उत्तर प्रदेश का मुख्यमंत्री था तो एक बच्चे की पढ़ाई लिखाई की ज़िम्मेदारी मैंने उठायी थी। वह बच्चा पढ़ लिख कर डॉक्टर बना।



आज उसी डा. बृजेंद्र के विवाह समारोह में उसके घर जाकर शामिल हुआ और उसे अपनी शुभकामनाएँ दीं।मेरे लिए निश्चित रूप से यह एक बड़े संतोष और आनंद का क्षण है। pic.twitter.com/BQWHmHPGlp — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 27, 2021

Sources said that in the last 20 years, the Defence Minister took care of the boy as his own son and helped him in all ways in his education.

