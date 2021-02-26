Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata, Says BJP Will Ensure 'justice To All, Appeasement Of None'

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound West Bengal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched an attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to take accountability for all the incidents of violence that had taken place during her regime. Taking a spin on her infamous 'Maa, Maati, Manush' promise, Rajnath Singh said, "Today there is no security for Maa, Maati or Manush. Rampant political violence is there. In the last 6-7 years, over 150 of our workers have died. Thousands injured. I want to ask Mamata, isn't law and order her responsibility?"

"We'll not run a government on the basis of caste and religion, but on basis of justice & humanity. 'Justice to all, appeasement of none' will be our principle. TMC has put politics above people, it's the reason they don't allow the implementation of Centre's schemes in State. People are gathering in huge numbers at our rallies in West Bengal, it shows that people of State have made up their minds to oust Mamata didi and bring BJP.," he stated.

The Defence Minister also countered the Opposition's jibe at PM Modi saying that he was not a 'Majboor PM', but a 'Majboot PM' sharing how he had ensured that money reaches directly to the poor through the Jan Dhan Yojana. "I don't know if didi allowed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts in West Bengal but the scheme was brought when our former PM Rajiv Gandhi said that when he sent 100 paise to the poor, people got 14 paise. Modi Ji said he's not 'majboor PM' but 'majboot PM', and made sure 100 paise reaches the people."

Read: 'Bengal Taught Me How To Fight Like A Tiger': Mamata Slams CBI's Notice To Abhishek's Wife

Read: 'Jadavpur Students Receiving Calls Asking Who They Will Vote For,' Claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Elections

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC, on the other hand, has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Calls Key TMC Meet Concurrent With EC's Likely Bengal Poll Announcement

Read: Smriti Irani Rides Scooter In BJP's Bengal Roadshow; Replies To CM Mamata's Attack On PM