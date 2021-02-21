Rajnath Singh Hits Out At Congress-DMK Alliance; Says 'married But No Chemistry'

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh on Sunday took a sarcastic dig at the Congres-DMK alliance in the state saying that the two parties lacked 'chemistry' in their marriage. Calling their love for 'appeasement as the only common thread between the two, Rajnath Singh alleged that the DMK considered Congress as 'Party of Burden'.

"The DMK and Congress are strange bedfellows. They are marrying each other but don't have any chemistry. If you talk to the DMK people, they consider Congress as 'Party of Burden'. The only common thread between both the parties is their love of appeasement," he said.

The Defence Minister also levelled his attack against the Congress over its apprehensions around the Indo-China disengagement, sharing how the process was finally complete amidst their attempts to 'malign India's image.'

"After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately, Congress is doubting the Indian army's bravery and courage. I want to ask isn't Congress party insulting to the soldiers who did the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley," he stated adding that no one could occupy an inch of land till he was alive.

Moreover, hitting out at alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajnath Singh recalled how the two parties had attempted to create controversy around the purchase of Rafale through their 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan. "CAG and the Supreme Court dismiss these allegations. A total of 17 Rafale have come to India and the rest would be in the country in a year's time, Congress and DMK have created controversy regarding its purchase," he said.

Read: India-China Affirm 'completion Of Disengagement', Commit To Resolve Other Concerns At LAC

Read: India-China To Hold 10th Round Of Talks On Feb 20; Disengagement In Pangong Tso Completed

India-China affirm completion of disengagement

Releasing a joint statement after the 10 round of Corps Commander Level meeting, India and China on Sunday apprised that both sides had 'smoothly' completed the disengagement of forces in the Pangong Lake area in Ladakh.

"On February 20, the 10th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point. The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the joint statement read.

Read: China Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash; Details Of 4 PLA Soldiers Killed Disclosed

Read: India Press For Faster Disengagement At LAC With China In 16-hour-long 10th Round Of Talks