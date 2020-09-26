Rajnath Singh Hails PM's UNGA Address, Says 'world Heard The Voice Of Confident India'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'effective address' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). PM Modi addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday and touched upon key issues — from much-needed reform in the world body and the push for an effective COVID-19 vaccine to India's path to economic recovery through its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' plan.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister stated that the whole world heard and hailed the voice of 'confident India' through PM Modi. His tweet in Hindi read as - "PM Modi echoed the voice of the people of India with full clarity and strength. Today, the whole world heard and hailed the voice of 'confident India' through PM Modi. I heartily congratulate him for his effective address."

READ: PM Modi assures 'India's vaccine production will help the world fight COVID' at UNGA

READ: PM Modi's UNGA speech: From UN reforms & expanded role for India to vaccine potential

PM Modi's UNGA Speech

PM Modi called for serious introspection of UN's work as it completes 75 years of its existence questioned the body's effort over the last few months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pushed the need for reforms in the UN, especially the Security Council, to better reflect the realities of today's global order. He said India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the United Nations and the body enjoys faith and respect among the country's 1.3 billion people.

In his address, he apprised about India's mantra of 'reform, perform and transform'. He said that India has made great efforts to bring transformation in the lives of millions of Indians. PM Modi in his address said that India is among the leading countries in the world in terms of Digital Transactions.

This year, world leaders are addressing the assembly session virtually on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 75th UNGA is — 'The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action'.

READ: PM Modi lashes out at UN over India's permanent seat, says "How long must we wait?"

READ: Reform, perform & transform: PM Modi highlights India's mantra at UNGA; lists initiatives