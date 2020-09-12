Rajnath Singh Dials Assaulted Navy Veteran; Condemns Shiv Sena Goons' Deplorable Attack

Reacting to the brutal assault of Navy veteran Madan Sharma by Shiv Sena goons, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, dialled Sharma and enquired about his health. Singh also condemned the attack, terming it 'completely unacceptable and deplorable'. The senior BJP veteran wished Sharma a speedy recovery - who is currently recuperating at Mumbai's Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Rajnath Singh dials ex-Navy officer beaten up by Sena goons

Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 12, 2020

Navy veteran attacked: Shiv Sena shakha chiefs, 4 others get bail within 24-hour of arrest

Shiv Sena shakha chiefs & 4 other granted bail

Earlier in the day, six Shiv Sena goons - including two Sena Shakha chiefs were granted bail for allegedly attacking 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma. The bail comes within 24-hours of arrest, and Mumbai Police has reportedly said that the sections on which they were charged were bailable offence and hence bail was granted. Mumbai police on Friday night, arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others. All have been granted bail now.

Two Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs arrested for assaulting Navy veteran after complaint

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Daughter demands 'President's rule in Maharashtra'

Sharma's daughter opened up on how Shiv Sena goons attacked him over a WhatsApp forward. Mentioning that her father received 10-15 threat calls after forwarding a cartoon, she revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, a day after the ex-Navy officer was attacked by Shiv Sena goons, his son Sunny said that his father is recovering but the doctors have said that internal injuries will take a month or two to heal.