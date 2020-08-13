Rajnath Singh Emphasises On Self-reliance In Defence Sector, Says Security Is 1st Priority

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said self-reliance in the defence sector is far more crucial than any other field. This remark comes after the Ministry of Defence's embargo on the import of 101 items. MoD has bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes.

After attending the 'Atmanirbhrata Saptah' celebrations, the Defence Minister said that apart from being able to ensure the fulfilment of our national interests, everyone should also be able to help other people in times of need.

"We should not only be able to ensure the fulfilment of our national interests but also be able to help other people in times of need. Self-reliance in the defence sector is far more crucial than any other field. For the last six days, you have been doing the important work of modernisation of facilities, upgradation of facilities and construction of new infrastructure, continuously moving towards 'self-reliance'," Singh said.

Defence Minister lauded the efforts of defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to make India self-reliant.

"Security is its first priority for the development of any nation. It is known to all of us that the nations, which are able to protect themselves, they have been able to build their strong image at the global level. We cannot depend on foreign governments, foreign suppliers and foreign defence products to meet our defence needs. It is not compatible with the objectives and feelings of a strong and 'self-reliant India'," Singh added.

READ: Ban on import of 101 items big step towards Atmanirbharta, will save crores: Rajnath Singh

MoD bans import of 101 items

The Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

READ: Fact check: Has Government of India formed 'Special Defence Personnel Forum'?

MoD has bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year. The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024.

READ: Massive boost to defence arsenal: DAC approves procurement to the tune of Rs 8,722 crores

READ: India would have been among top 3 world economies soon if pandemic hadn't occured: Rajnath