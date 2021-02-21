Rakesh Tikait Gives Congress Benefit Of Doubt For Jharkhand Farm Rally Dance Performance

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday reacted to a viral video that shows a dancer performing on Bollywood song during a farmers' rally organised by the Congress party in Jharkhand.

Speaking on the video, Tikait said the locals were meant to organise a folk dance during the farmers' rally and not a Bollywood number. The BKU leader further said he would enquire about the incident.

"The locals may have organised a folk dance for the farmers, I will enquire more on it. As far as I know, it was meant to be a folk dance," he told Republic TV.

Congress drew criticism from the BJP after the video of a dancer grooving to the tunes of a Bollywood song at Kisan Janakrosh rally in Jharkhand's Saraikela went viral on Saturday. The video shows party leaders watching the performance while sitting on stage.

'The real truth behind farmers protest'

Sharing the video on social media, BJP questioned the party's intention and involvement in the ongoing farm protests. BJP spokesperson RP Singh questioned the authenticity of Congress' protests in favour of the farmers, and also asked who would be next to turn up at their protest against the farm laws.

Former Union Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed the Congress and noted that the party would go to any extent to incite farmers against the Centre's farm laws.

Congress issues statement on viral dance video

Breaking the silence on the controversy over the viral video, Jharkhand Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Singha said that playing musical instruments or songs have been a 'ritual of Jharkhand Adivasis' and is generally practised to express their emotions towards a movement. However, if the program involved Bollywood song and dance, strict action will be taken against the organisers, Sinha added.

