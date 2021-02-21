Chennai School Calls Agitating Farmers 'violent Maniacs' In Class 10 Exam Paper; Stirs Row

A Chennai school has stirred controversy over its exam paper for Class 10 students in which it allegedly labeled the protesting farmers as ‘violent maniacs’ while referring to the Republic Day incident.

In its Class 10 English question paper, the DAV Boys school referred to the farmers’ tractor parade in New Delhi as 'violent maniacs’. The students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a daily newspaper, “condemning such terrible, violent acts” and also suggest measures “to thwart violent maniacs who act under external instigation”.

READ | The question was part of the English Language and Literature paper in the second revision exams held on February 11.

The question in the purported DAV Gopalapuram question paper read: “The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever.”

READ | 'Dispel Misinformation On MSP': Captain Amarinder Expresses Concerns To PM On Farm Laws

Exam paper stirs row

The incident triggered numerous reactions on social media, with several users pointing out that the question was encouraging a narrative that attempted to vilify farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the Centre's three farm laws.

Questioning the school for the controversial question, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Majinder Singh Sirsa said it was trying to spreading communal hatred by running maligning the protesting farmers and portraying them as violent attackers in minds of children.

What kind of communal hatred DAV School Gopalapuram Chennai is spreading through this paper. Look at the choice of words used



This is sheer propaganda to maligns Farmers’ Protest and portray the protestors as violent attackers in minds of children @ANI pic.twitter.com/7DS23FdwsJ — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 20, 2021

READ | Farm Leaders Slam BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait's 'Burn Crops' Quip; Term It 'inauspicious'

READ | Toolkit Narrative: Misinformation Peddled, Amplified To Attack Govt Via Farmers Protest?