Delhi CM Kejriwal Calls Protesting Farmers' Delegation For Meet; Here's What's On Agenda

Over 85 days of protests and after 11 rounds of talks with the government, the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continue their agitation at Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. In the latest development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet a few representatives of farmers' unions at the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday, though the names of those who have received an invite for the meet have not been revealed yet.

Kejriwal has taken a position against the three contentious farm laws announced by the Centre. The AAP government has extended support to the farmers' agitation while Kejriwal has stressed that the farmers' demand for an open debate with the Centre, on the three controversial laws, while members of his administration have been visiting them at their protest points and ensuring they have access to necessary facilities. The CM has also steered clear of remarking on the shocking violence witnessed by Delhi on Republic Day.

Referring to the meeting at Vidhan Sabha, a senior AAP official was quoted by PTI as saying, "The CM will discuss various aspects of the three farm laws and its impact on agriculture produce marketing, with the farmers. The meet will also focus on the concerns that the farmers have about MSP, in the context of the new agri laws."

However, farmer leader Darshan Pal on Saturday said that they have not received any invite for such a meeting with the CM yet. The AAP officials have also not revealed the names of those farmers' representatives Kejriwal will be meeting. The protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are against the three laws — The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. They fear that these laws will impact the minimum support price (MSP) and that these laws will benefit the industrialists, affecting the income of farmers. The Central government including the Prime Minister have said on numerous occasions that neither Mandis nor MSP will be touched and the farm reforms merely grant the farmers more options.

Kejriwal had torn the documents with the three laws during a meet with the farmers last year in December. A few farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met Kejriwal earlier this month, and urged the Delhi CM to initiate a 'judicial enquiry into the alleged conspiracy against the agitating farmers'.

