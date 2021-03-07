Rakesh Tikait To Hold Talks With Kolkata Farmers On March 13, Says 'will Meet Centre Too'

Amid vigorous campaigning in poll-bound West Bengal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday announced that he was going to meet the farmers in Kolkata on March 13. Speaking to the media after visiting Bala Sahib Dialysis Hospital in Delhi he said, "We are going to Kolkata on March 13. We will speak with farmers there about their concerns and ask if their produce is being bought at MSP or not."

"The government has gone to Kolkata. They will return in one and a half months. We are also going there. We will meet the government there only," Tikait added.

Tikait threatens again

Amid threats to 'gherao' the parliament with 40 lakh tractors, Rakesh Tikait earlier this week, threatened to break through barricades once again in the upcoming farmers' rally to Delhi. Stating that the tractor is the 'tank of the farmer and farmer movements are run on tractors', the BKU leader said, "If you get information that there are barricades in the city then you should get enough strength to remove them."

He had previously asked farmers 'keep their tractors ready and fueled' so that they are prepared to come to Delhi anytime. "This is my appeal to farmers that they should continue to work in their fields and also keep their tractors ready with their tanks full of oil as they may have to come to Delhi anytime," he said.

The leader is currently gearing up to address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh from Monday to bolster support for the protest against the Centre's three Farm Laws. He will also be touring MP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Telangana to widen the protests holding 'Maha panchayats' in the regions.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new Farm Laws. The Centre has so far, held eleven rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their apprehensions all ending in a stalemate.

