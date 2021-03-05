Punjab CM Slams SAD For Flip-flop Over Farm Laws, AAP For Theatrics Over Resolution

During the ongoing legislative assembly session, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming to support the farmers' agitation, while tabling facts over their flip-flop on the three Farm Laws during the course of time.

Talking about the sudden switch in the stance of SAD, Amarinder Singh highlighted how the party was pro Farm Laws when Harsmirat Kaur Badal was in the cabinet.

"Badal is writing letters saying you are misleading people, previously he had said- neither MSP nor procurement will end with the ordinance, this was when Harsimrat was sitting in the cabinet. Harsimrat Kaur had said in a video on her Facebook calling these laws pro-farmer ordinances and she had not objected to the laws in the cabinet. Hardeep Puri (Union Civil Aviation Minister) said that he had not heard her objection to the ordinances. They are now showing that we are supporting the farmers?" questioned the Punjab CM in his speech.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party he said, "The Delhi government has endorsed the notification of the Centre's Farm Laws. Even their resolution was taken back the next day. All of this is a big fraud. The Congress was the first party to raise the (farmers') issue."

Last year, Kejriwal had engaged in a high-voltage drama in the Delhi Assembly where he tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws while debating a resolution against the farm laws.

Both @Akali_Dal_ & @AamAadmiParty are shameless. While @Akali_Dal_ U-turns on farm laws are known to everyone, @AamAadmiParty brazenly colluded with BJP by notifying one farm law in Delhi. They stand exposed and their lies and theatrics can’t fool the people of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/J5yWqVghFy — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 5, 2021

Farmers' agitation

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new Farm Laws. Alongside the protests, e farmer leaders have been regularly holding massive Mahapanchayats across the country with political parties and key opposition leaders such as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal lashing out at the Centre for their 'indifference' to the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Centre has held eleven rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their apprehensions. The Centre has also offered to stay the implementation of the Farm Laws for 1.5 years and given assurance on the continuance of the MSP system.

The farmers are protesting over The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

