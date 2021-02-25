'Rakesh Tikait Lauded Laws, Said His Father's Soul Will Rest In Peace': MoS Agri Choudhary

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Thursday visited the Pusa Kisan Mela 2021 which was attended by thousands of farmers on day one of the three-day Mela. Speaking with ANI on the agitation against the new farm laws, Choudhary said he interacted with the farmers in the Kisan Mela while adding they are happy with the farm laws. He strongly contended that politics is being played on the farm laws while adding that initially, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait himself had said in writing that the laws are beneficial and his father's soul can now rest in peace.

"Today thousands of farmers have come to the Pusa Krishi Mela. Farmers have come from different parts of the country. And all of them have said that the laws are beneficial for them. The farmers themselves have said that the laws will help them become Atmanirbhar. The Netas of the Kisan Unions also know it well that the laws are beneficial. But politics has been infused into it. Their core issues of the farmers have left behind. Rakesh Tikait had himself had written in an article that his father's soul must have been at peace as the farmers will now benefit through these farm laws. But now I feel it has all become political," MoS Kailash Choudhary said.

READ | 'Either Do Politics Or Stay With Our Morcha': Kisan Manch President Slams Rakesh Tikait

READ | Rakesh Tikait's 'burn Crops' Call Goes Wrong; BKU Leader Makes U-turn As UP Farmer Acts

The Pusa Kisan Mela is organised by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute every year. This year it is being held for three days from February 25 to 27 in Delhi. The institute develops many crops and new varieties of fruits every year. Seeds of these new varieties are made available to farmers at the fair. Farmers from across the country participate in the Farm Fest.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the Government's readiness to hold deliberations with the agitating farmers' unions while adding that the farmers should first tell the government what exactly is the problem in the laws. He reiterated that apart from holding 12 rounds of talks with the farmers, the government has also stayed the implementation on the laws for 1.5 years

"The Indian government is completely sensitive towards farmers. We have held 12 rounds of talks. We have given a proposal for postponement of one and a half years, as well as amendments. We are ready to hold talks even today if they come with their grievances. We can not implement the laws as the matter is with the Supreme Court which is the apex body. The committee appointed by the Supreme Court is meeting farmers from all over the country, they will give their feedback to the court. We are also trying that if the farmers' unions come up with a decision, then we are ready to discuss it," Narendra Singh Tomar said.

READ | We'll Bring 40 Lakh Tractors To Delhi, Grow Crops At India Gate, Gherao Parliament: Tikait

READ | 'When Crowds Gather governments Change': BKU's Tikait Takes Tomar's Bait; Unfurls Agenda

Rakesh Tikait's provocation

Meanwhile, as the farmers' protest continues unabated, Rakesh Tikait and other farmers leaders have been indulging in making provocative statements despite the nation witnessed Republic Day violence. In a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan, Rakesh Tikait called for Parliament gherao while adding that 40 lakh tractors will come to parliament instead of four lakh. In provocation, he also an open call to demolish the godowns of big companies if the laws are not repealed and MSP is not guaranteed under the law. He had also asked the farmers to burn the crops in revolt against the farm laws. Rakesh Tikait has been holding Kisan Mahapanchayats in different parts of the country to gather the support of the farmers against the farm laws. Leaders from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of farmers - have expressed disappointment with the provocative remarks of Rakesh Tikait.

(With ANI inputs)