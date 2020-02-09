The Debate
Ram Mandir: Patna's Mahavir Temple To Donate 10 Crores For Temple In Ayodhya

General News

Following PM Modi's announcement on the formation of Ram Temple Trust, the Mahavir temple in Patna announced a donation of Rs 10 crore for the temple in Ayodhya

Patna

In a significant development, the Mahavir temple in Patna announced a donate Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Ram Temple Trust in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, stated that the amount will be donated in installments and further said that 30 coins minted in 1818 were found in the donation box of the temple.

"I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in installments," said Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust.

"We found 30 coins of one anna dated 1818 after opening the donation box at Mahavir temple. These were issued in 1818 by the East India Company. The images of Sri Ram, Sita Ji, Lakshman Ji and Hanuman Ji are inscribed on one side of the coin," Kunal said. He added that the coins were received in the donation and will be kept for the temple.

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu side. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months for the construction of a temple. 

READ: Big rift: Congress' Udit Raj slams Centre over Ram Mandir trust, Jitin Prasada rebukes

READ: Subramanian Swamy opines on Ram Mandir trust; seeks Sikh, Buddhist & Jain members

'Trust will be completely free to take decisions' - Home Minister 

Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the 67 acres of land will be transferred to the trust and it will be completely free to take every decision related to the temple. 

Shah's tweet reads as "This trust will be completely free to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to the trust. I fully believe that the waiting of centuries of millions of people will be over soon and they will be able to see Lord Shree Rama in his grand temple on his birthplace."

READ: 'Ram Mandir trust's Dalit inclusion strengthens social harmony': Rajnath Singh

READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust to have 15 trustees, one always from Dalit community: Amit Shah

