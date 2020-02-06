Subramanian Swamy Opines On Ram Mandir Trust; Seeks Sikh, Buddhist & Jain Members

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy took to his official Twitter handle and argued why the trust must also include Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain members.

Explaining his demand to include a Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain in the trust, Dr. Swamy stated that as per Article 25 of the Constitution, a Hindu in India is defined as one who is not a Muslim or Christian.

Being a Hindu is a condition to be a member of the Ram Mandir Trust aa announced by PM. But under the proviso to Article 25 of the Constitution a Hindu in India is defined as one who is not a Muslim or Christian. So PM must include a Sikh, Buddhist and Jain in the Trust — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 6, 2020

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has been formed in line with the Supreme Court's judgment. The trust will have fifteen Hindu members out of which one member will permanently represent the Dalit community. This trust will be empowered to make decisions about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Dr. Swamy expresses his happiness over the formation of Ram Mandir trust

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he was very pleased over the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Swamy said that he appreciated that the Muslim community accepted the SC's order and this step will help strengthen the Hindu-Muslim unity in India.

While interacting with Republic TV, Dr. Swamy said, "There was no alternative. The Supreme Court gave a direction and the Prime Minister has followed the SC's order, including within the given deadline of February 9. It's a further step towards actually building the Ram Mandir. I am very pleased about it because when I first took up the matter after seven years, with not even a single hearing in the SC, most people were very pessimistic that anything could be done and it was too complicated for the SC to take this up. But I came up with this new argument that I have a fundamental right to pray and my faith tells me Ram was born and that superseded the Sunni Waqf board's demand for property rights."

PM's announcement

In a massive development on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

