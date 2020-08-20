Ram Mandir To Be Completed In 36-40 Months; To Be Calamity-proof, Built Sans Iron

In a big development, the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Thursday, has informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has begun and that it will be completed in the next 36-40 months.

The foundation stone of the Ram Mandir was laid by PM Modi during the Bhumi Pujan on August 5, with CM Yogi Adiyanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP leader Uma Bharati, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and other eminent dignitaries.

Sri Janmbhoomi Kshetra Trust informed that the construction of the temple is underway with engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T conducting soil tests at the site. Further, it said that the construction was expected to be completed in the span of 36-40 months.

The Trust also said that the Ram Mandir will be built adhering to 'India's ancient and traditional construction techniques' with the capability to sustain storms, earthquakes and other natural calamities. The Trust also informed that iron won't be used in the building of the Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir to be completed in 36-40 months

PM Modi lays foundation stone

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site. The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling', and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple comprising of Sompura Marbles will - span 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, and have of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

On August 5, after performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people', chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'.

