Ram Mandir Trust Member Says Temple Will Withstand Natural Calamities For 1000 Years

Two days after Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Ayodhya temple trust member said that its structure will be earthquake resistant and withstand natural calamities for a thousand years. Addressing reporters at Ayodhya's Karswakpuram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said the foundation of its pillars will be deep as the bridges built on rivers, making the temple earthquake resistant. The temple will be strong enough to withstand nature calamities for a thousand years, he added.

Rai said Larson and Turbo, the company tasked with construction of the temple, has told him that the plan of its foundation will be ready soon as it is in its final phase. "We will get the plan passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority after paying the due fee. We don't want any exemption. The sculptures found during the digging and levelling of the land will be put on display at the temple. The trust has so far around ₹ 42 crore in its bank account and people are donating from Re 1 to ₹ 1 crore," he said.

"In this time of crisis and amid criticism, the PM decided to visit Ayodhya and paid due respect to Ram Lalla by offering a "saashtang pranaam," he added.

PM's speech in Ayodhya

Addressing the nation from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation had observed the maryada of Lord Ram when the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict of Ayodhya last year. Speaking at the historic event of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the wait of centuries has ended and India is scripting a golden chapter in Ayodhya.

Beginning his speech with chants of 'Jai Siya Ram', the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. He extended his greetings to all those who have been a part of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said that social harmony and limitations are the core principle of Lord Ram's governance which was observed during SC's verdict and he can feel the same today.

Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'. "In the way, there was a struggle for Independence, the struggle for Ram Mandir was fought for many centuries with many generations' efforts pooled together dedicatedly. Today this is the symbol of that sacrifice made back then. Because of the efforts, I bow down to them on behalf of 130 crore Indians. All individuals attached to this movement are watching this program and are giving blessings to everyone. This Mandir is the gift of Truth, non-violence, and sacrifice," he said.

