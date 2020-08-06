'Refrain From Communal Incitement': MEA Silences Pakistan On Ram Mandir Construction

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday repudiated Pakistan's criticism of the construction of the Ram Mandir, terming it as India's internal matter. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava advised Pakistan to desist from interfering in the country's affairs and refrain from communal incitement. On this occasion, he reminded the neighbouring nation of its record of cross-border terrorism and denial of rights to its religious minorities.

"We have seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India. It should desist from interfering in India’s affairs and refrain from communal incitement. While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the Ram Mandir construction. Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui claimed that the temple was being built at a site where the Babri Masjid stood for centuries. Describing the Supreme Court's verdict as "flawed", she accused India of prioritizing religion over justice. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson also made an incredulous claim that majoritarianism is growing in India.

PM Modi performs Bhumi Pujan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. Named as the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', the trust held its first meeting on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir on August 5, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions were present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya were also invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present on the stage.

