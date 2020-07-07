'Solidarity With The Disabled': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Proposed Amendment To RPwD Act

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre after it sought comments of stakeholders over the proposed amendment in Right of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 saying it is "absurd to blame persons with disabilities for lack of investments".

"Solidarity to all persons with disabilities against such insulting proposals. RPwD Act penalises humiliation of person with disability in public. PMO India wants to dilute the law to improve business sentiment It's absurd to blame persons with disabilities for lack of investments," Owaisi tweeted.

Proposed amendment

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has proposed an amendment of the RPwD Act to de-criminalise “minor offences for improving business sentiment and unclogging court processes". The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities earlier stated that the "Government of India is conducting a stakeholder consultation exercise".

In its notification issued last week, the Department stated that decriminalization of minor offences will alleviate the risk of imprisonment for actions which do not necessarily have “mala fide intent’’. It stated that the risk of jail is a hurdle in attracting investments – from both domestic and foreign investors – which has become more pertinent after the Covid-19 pandemic in order to revive the economy.

"In order to develop consensus, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which administers Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act invites the comments of State Governments/UT Administrations, Civil Society/Non-Government Organisations, Academicians, Public, and Private Sector organisations, Multilateral Institutions and members of the public to submit their comments on the proposed amendments," it said. Stakeholders have been asked to submit their suggestions by July 10.

(With inputs from ANI) (PTI Photo)

