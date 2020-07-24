Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Stay On Event Amid 'Unlock 2'

In a setback for Delhi-based lawyer Saket Gokhale, his plea seeking a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was dismissed by Allahabad High Court on Friday. His plea stated that as an estimate of 300 people will be attending the event, it would violate Unlock 2.0 guidelines set by the Centre. The court has maintained that the organizers and the Uttar Pradesh government must ensure all the protocol applicable for social and physical distancing at the event which will be headed by PM Modi.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Plea filed in Allahabad HC seeking stay on event amid COVID

Plea seeking stay on Bhoomi Pujan dismissed

Allahabad HC dismisses the petition by a social activist, seeking direction to restrain respondents from 'Bhoomi Pujan' for laying down foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Petition claimed that respondents invited about 300 people&that may cause social distancing violation — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 24, 2020

Congress opines 'Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhoomi Puja' as PM Modi fixes Ayodhya visit

Plea seeks stay on Bhoomi Pujan

The plea stated that the Uttar Pradesh government could not allow the event to be held as per the Centre's guidelines. Taking to Twitter Gokhale revealed that both Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust and the Union government have been party to the issue. Moreover, Gokhale has also filed an RTI with the MHA asking if an exemption was given to the event and on what grounds.

AIMIM MP questions PM Modi's Ayodhya visit amid COVID; slams shutting of religious places

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Delhi CM Kejriwal not yet invited for Ayodhya Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan; offers a prayer

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.