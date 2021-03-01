'Ramayana For Children': A 10-year-old Rewrites The Epic In Odia During COVID-19 Lockdown

A 10-year-old boy from Bhubaneshwar, Ayush Kumar Khuntia, has rewritten the Indian epic Ramayana in Odia during the lockdown period. While most people did not know what to do during their free time, Ayush wrote an entire epic on his own and termed it as ‘Pilaka Ramayana’. According to the reports by ANI, the book contains 104 pages and he got the inspiration after watching the television series of the epic.

10-year-old writes 'Ramayana for Children'

Speaking to ANI, Ayush said, “During the lockdown in the month of March, I was asked to watch Ramayana episodes on television by my uncle, and later to write something on it”. He also said that he watched Ramayana telecasted on DD channel and then wrote each episode in Odia. Also, it took him two months to complete the book. ANI took to its official Youtube handle and shared a video of Ayush and his journey. In the video, the fourth standard school child can be seen holding his book. Further into the video, he could be seen writing the 'Pilaka Ramayana', which means 'Ramayana for children'.

Ayush further said, "I have written several golden moments in Ramayana like Lord Ram leaving his home for 14 years in exile, and Devi Sita's abduction by Ravana from Panchavati forest. I also explained how people of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram after 14 years of exile". With this, he urged everybody to develop a habit of reading and how important it is to reach heights.

