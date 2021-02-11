Mahesh Babu's 'Ramayan' & Prabhas' 'Adi Purush' To Lock Horns At Box-office

Two of the biggest megastars of the South film industry are all set to possibly clash on screen, with Mahesh Babu's Ramayan & Prabhas' Adi Purush releasing on the same day according to Telugu News18. The two films featuring both the megastars will witness both the actors essaying the role of Lord Rama in their respective films. Mahesh Babu's Ramayan & Prabhas' Adi Purush both have garnered a high production value for their films and therefore fans are eager to watch their favourite superstars on screen.

Mahesh Babu's Ramayan & Prabhas' Adi Purush to release on same day

According to the same news portal mentioned above, the shoot for Adi Purush had taken a halt after a set was burned down. However, the cast and crew are back and up to speed with the making of the film. Adipurush will be shot in 3D and will also get a pan India release. Saif Ali Khan has reportedly been roped in to play the role of Ravanasurya in this film with Krishna Raju playing the role of Dasaratha. Krishna Raju’s role is quite pivotal in the film as he will be playing the father of Lord Rama. Another Bollywood star joining the film is Tiger Shroff as Lakshmana. Ajay Devgn too has been reached out for the film; according to the news portal, he will play a pivotal part in the film.

On the other hand, the shoot for Ramayana will also commence soon enough with Mahesh Babu in the lead playing the role of Lord Ram. The same news portal has also claimed that Hrithik Roshan has been roped in to play the role of Ravanasurya in the movie. The scripting process for the film was completed during the lockdown itself and thus the movie will soon begin its shooting phase.

The news portal has also claimed that both these films, Mahesh Babu's Ramayan & Prabhas' Adi Purush will be releasing during the same time. Hence the makers will witness a huge clash of two megastars in the Indian film industry. Both Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have a huge fan following along with the Bollywood actors who are included in their respective films.

