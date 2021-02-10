Mahesh Babu To Give His Nod To '3D Ramayana'? Here's What You Need To Know

Mahesh Babu happens to be one of the most successful and sought-after actors in Indian cinema today. He has recently kicked off his shoot for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor had been recently approached by producer Madhu Mantena for the upcoming venture 3D Ramayana, according to Bollywood Hungama. The news has spread rapidly, and fans have been wondering whether Mahesh would take up the role. Have a look at how the actor responded to this offer and what are the chances of him deciding to accept the role.

Will Mahesh Babu accept his role in 3D Ramayana?

Producer Madhu offered the lead role to Mahesh Babu in 3D Ramayana and his loyal fans have been eager to know whether they will get to see him play the iconic role or not. The role was reportedly offered to Prabhas, but he recently announced that he would be working in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is a similar film project. Madhu had been in search of a famous actor in South Indian films for the role of Ram, which led to him approaching Mahesh Babu. The actor has reportedly even read the script.

ALSO READ: Do You Know Mahesh Babu Is The Second Highest Paid Actor After Rajinikanth?

It has also been revealed that Mahesh has liked the script and has shown interest in it, but has not given his confirmation to take up the role just yet. Madhu, on the other hand, has roped in other major stars for some of the other roles in the popular epic. While Mahesh Babu hasn’t quite worked in this type of project yet, it would surely come as great news for his fans should he decide to work in 3D Ramayana.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Shares A Candid Moment With Wife Namrata Shirodkar On 16th Wedding Anniversary

Mahesh Babu has worked in dozens of films in his acting career, which has lasted for over four decades. He used to work as a child actor, before eventually taking up lead roles as an adult, ever since his debut in Raja Kumarudu. He has since then worked in a number of hit films that have spread his fame far and wide; these include Okkadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Spyder, Brahmotsavam and many others.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's 'superstar Swag' Avatar In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' Unseen Still Unveiled

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Unveils Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Trailer: Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.