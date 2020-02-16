Adhir Chowdhury Targets HM Over Not Meeting Shaheen Bagh Protestors

After the failed bid of Shaheen Bagh protestors marching towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office to hold talks with him, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has targeted the Home Minister for not meeting the protestors. The Congress leader took to Twitter and opined that the home minister should have at least held a video conferencing with the protestors if not meeting them personally.

@AmitShah Ji could have met the agitators at Shaheen Bagh, and at best would have held a video conferencing with them if he nurtures any goodwill towards them — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) February 16, 2020

All the protestors wanted to meet Amit Shah

The all-women anti-CAA protestors had started the march but were stopped by Delhi police as they did not have an appointment or the permission for a protest march. The police asked the protesters to give the details of the delegation to facilitate their meeting with the Home Minister but demonstrators said they all wanted to go together to meet the Home Minister.

The Delhi Police then denied permission to the protesters to carry forward their march to the Home Minister's office. Police said that their application to meet the home minister has been sent forward after which the protestors then turned back and went to their sit-in protest.

"We have asked protesters who are in the delegation who want to meet home minister Amit Shah today, so we can plan a meeting. But they said that they all want to go. We have denied that, but we will see what we can do," said the Delhi police as quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking at a conclave on Thursday, the Home Minister had said that he was ready to meet the protesters, adding that an appointment would be given within three days of the same being sought. However, the Home Ministry officials said no request had come for an appointment with Shah to discuss issues related to anti-CAA protests.

