Ramzan To Be Observed From Friday In Kerala Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Crescent Moon Seen

The month of Ramzan will be observed from Friday in Kerala. The crescent moon was seen at Kappad beach in Kozhikode on Thursday. Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, there will be no group prayers at Mosques. The devotees have been directed to offer prayers at homes.

Speaking to the media Palayam Mosque Imam, VP Suhaib said, "Usually at Mosques in Thiruvananthapuram, devotees used to come to break the fast... But this year, amid lockdown, we direct people to prepare food at home and break the fast with family. Also, there will not be group prayers at Mosques. People should pray at home."

"Imams and scholars have strictly directed people to observe all Ramzan-related prayers at home. There is no other option... Human life is the most important thing. Only if life exists, belief and religion can exist," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Centre on Ramzan

The Union government has asked the states and union territories to remain cautious and ensure that there are no prayer gatherings during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan beginning Thursday in view of the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The central government has also asked the state governments and UT administrations to urge Muslim leaders to ask their followers to remain at home. The central government conveyed this to the states and UTs after receiving inputs that people may gather in Mosques in some parts of the country for 'Taraweeh' prayers, which are normally conducted in Mosques in the evening.

According to the revised consolidated guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on April 15, all religious places and places of worship shall be closed for the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited during the lockdown, which will continue till May 3.

Ramzan or Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims throughout the world, during which those observing it refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. The day ends with Taraweeh, special voluntary prayer offered by the congregation. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramadan is observed from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

