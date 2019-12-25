RJD Slams BJP, Says Money Spent On CAA-NRC Ad Campaigns Could've Restored Enonomy's Health

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday morning, attacked the ruling BJP government at the Centre for spending the tax payer's money on videos to campaign for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

RJD's criticism

जितना राष्ट्रीय संसाधनों का दुरुपयोग भाजपा के प्रोपगैंडा और चुनाव प्रचार में लगा दिया जाता है, एक अंश भी धरातल पर काम करने में लगाया जाता तो आज



अर्थव्यवस्था बेहतर स्थिति में होती!

युवाओं के पास रोजगार होता!

किसान त्रस्त नहीं होते!

और सरकार को हिन्दू-मुस्लिम-पाक नहीं करना पड़ता! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 25, 2019

In a tweet, the RJD said that had the government used even a fraction of the money they spent on advertisements properly, then the economy of the country would have been in a much better shape, the youth of the country would have better employment opportunities, farmers would not be suffering and the government would not have indulged in Hindu-Muslim-Pakistan based communalism.

The comments come after the Union Government started its outreach program in order to quell the fears and rumors around the CAA and the NRC. On Tuesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal released a minute-long video on his Twitter account wherein a girl is seen mocking a boy for believing rumors on the internet regarding the Act.

The government has been under scrutiny since the time the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in the Parliament and there have been multiple, nation-wide protests, leading to the Prime Minister addressing a rally for more than 90 minutes on Sunday, where he appealed to the public to read about the Act and understand it first.

The PM, thinking that the general public does not understand the Bill, said that political parties are misleading the public. He said, "The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It's a white lie. It is shocking to see the kind of lies that are being spread. Some people are even saying that the CAB is against the poor people of the country. The Congress and its allies, some educated Naxalites-Urban Naxals living in cities, are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to Detention Center. At least value your education. Read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act?"

