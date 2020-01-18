Aaditya Thackeray Distances From Raut, Unsure Of Capacity In Which He Made Savarkar Remark

Amid Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's proclamation 'Jail Savarkar opposers' Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, on Saturday, distanced from Raut's comment. He said that he was unsure as to in what capacity Raut had said such a comment. Raut is Shiv Sena's official spokesperson and a close friend of the Thackeray family. The younger Thackeray added that while opposing views can be aired, there should be no controversy.

Thackeray distances from Raut

When asked to comment on Raut's Savarkar remark, he said"I have not listened to his statement in what capacity he said this. He has already given justification for his statement. There may be different views but this is democracy. There should not be controversy."

Sanjay Raut: 'Jail Savarkar opposers'

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Raut has said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed, irrespective of which party he belongs to. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna - it is upto Home Ministry," said Raut.

Raut-Thackeray tiff

On December 30, Raut missed witnessing Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray who was sworn-in as a Cabinet Minister after his brother Sunil Raut did not get a cabinet berth. His brother- Sunil Raut stated that other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik are upset with the party, thus skipped the oath-taking ceremony. Sanjay Raut had dismissed reports of any rift with the Thackeray family, but party sources have claimed that Raut's comment on alleging former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had met with underwood don Karim Lala too was a result of his tiff with Thackerays.

