'If Charges Against Anurag Kashyap Are True, Serious Action Should Be Taken': Ravi Kishan

Actor-turned-politician BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Twitter wrote that amid allegations of sexual assault and abuse levelled by Bengali actor Payal Ghosh against renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, he will raise the issue of harassment of struggling female artists in the Parliament during Question Hour. He claimed that the entire incident that allegedly took place with Payal Ghosh will be brought up to ensure that such practices are stopped in the film industry.

Read | Taapsee Pannu backs Anurag Kashyap over sexual assault row, calls him 'biggest feminist'

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan also claimed on Sunday that if the charges levied against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are found true, then serious actions are likely to be taken against him. He said that "all doors for probe are open for such cases" as he emphasised women empowerment in the country. Further, he went onto talk about the "cleanliness drive" that has started in India ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014 and said that everything that maligns the name of the country will have to be cleaned, whether its cinema or an individual.

Earlier, reacting to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's allegations that he used to smoke drugs on his film sets, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday "humbly requested" the director to think "a thousand times" before speaking. The Gorakhpur MP said that he is "saddened" that Kashyap would not support him on the issue of the war of drugs.

Read | NCW chief has a message for Payal Ghosh as actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh had opened up about the alleged incident in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed that the director obscenely sought a sexual act from her, after asking her to come into another room with him. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor also claimed that many other actresses obliged to his similar demands and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’, referring to the casting of his film Bombay Velvet, that was yet to release then.

Read | Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh's sexual assault allegations; talks about his marriages

Tagging PM Modi, she claimed Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against the ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she also sought security amid possible 'harm.'

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Read | Anurag Kashyap proudly named women he's been with; said 'don't be shy': Payal Ghosh speaks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.