Ravi Shankar Prasad Launches Artificial Intelligence Portal & National Program For Youth

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad launched India's Artificial Intelligence Portal as the BJP government completed a year in power on Saturday. The portal has been developed jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the IT industry. An official statement released by the Ministry informed that the portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India and much more.

"National e-Governance Division of Ministry of Electronics and IT and NASSCOM from the IT industry will jointly run this portal. This portal shall work as a one-stop digital platform for AI-related developments in India, sharing of resources such as articles, startups, investment funds in AI, resources, companies and educational institutions related to AI in India. The portal will also share documents, case studies, research reports etc. It has a section about learning and new job roles related to AI," the official statement read.

The Union Minister of Electronics and IT also launched a National Program for the youth - Responsible AI for Youth - on the occasion. The Ministry said, "The aim of this programme is to give the young students of our country a platform and empower them with appropriate new age tech mindset, relevant AI skill-sets and access to required AI tool-sets to make them digitally ready for the future." The national program has been made open for students of classes 8-12.

