RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Discharge Duties In Isolation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The RBI Governor took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test coming positive. Das said he is asymptomatic and his condition is stable and also alerted those who came in contact with him in the past few days. However, he assured that he will continue to discharge his duties as RBI governor by working in isolation and being in touch with all the deputy governors through video conferencing.

I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 25, 2020

On Saturday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for the Coronavirus. The BJP stalwart has been leading the party's campaigning in poll-bound Bihar after he was selected as the election in-charge for the state.

India's fight against COVID-19

India stands second in the world for the most number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the US. However, India posed a comparatively better fight against COVID-19 as compared to other advanced nations such the US, the UK and other European nations. The daily caseload of the country which once used to be above 95,000 cases has dropped to somewhere around 50,000, while the recovery rate touching a massive 90%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.51%.

As many as 62,077 people have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129, according to the Union Health Ministry. At present, the total active cases stand at 6,68,154 while the recovered cases have surpassed 70 lakh mark. Less than 1000 deaths have been continuously reported since the last one week.

Starting from one lab in Pune, the number of labs have increased to 2003 which includes 1126 Government laboratories and 877 Private laboratories. The country has conducted 10,25,23,469 COVID-19 tests including the 11,40,905 tests reported on Sunday.

